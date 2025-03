SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — LDK Ventures has acquired Metro Air Park Logistics Center III, a state-of-the-art logistics building at 7070 Badiee Drive in Sacramento. Terms of the transaction were not released. Built in 2024 on nearly 6 acres, the 109,322-square-foot building boasts a clear height of 32 feet, 18 dock doors, two grade-level doors and a 130-foot truck court, as well as 1,715 square feet of dedicated office space. Todd Sanfilippo and Rebecca Perlmutter of CBRE brokered the transaction.