Building C at Madison Logistics Center in Nampa, Idaho, offers 115,008 square feet of industrial space.
LDK Ventures Disposes Portion of Madison Logistics Center in Nampa, Idaho for $21M

by Amy Works

NAMPA, IDAHO — LDK Ventures has completed the disposition of Building C at Madison Logistics Center in Nampa to Marlay Partners for $21 million. The facility sits approximately 21 miles west of Boise, Idaho via I-84.

Building C is one of the industrial park’s three 115,008-square-foot buildings, which in total offer 345,024 square feet of industrial space. At the time of sale, Building C was fully occupied by tenants including a Fortune 50 retailer, UTZ Quality Foods and Carroll’s.

Madison Logistics Center features 32-foot warehouse clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system, ample dock doors, trailer parking stalls and roofing prepped for solar panels.

