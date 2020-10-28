LDK Ventures Enters Idaho Market with Acquisition of Boise Logistics Center

BOISE, IDAHO — California-based LDK Ventures has purchased Boise Logistics Center located at 1001 E. Gowen Road in Boise. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The vacant property, which Shopko occupied until 2019, is one of the largest industrial buildings in the Boise metropolitan area and is the only facility to more than 100,000 square feet of available distribution space in the Treasure Valley industrial market, according to LDK.

The building features three loading sides, 39-foot to 40-foot clear heights, an ESFR sprinkler system and five acres of excess paved yard that can accommodate modern distribution requirements, including employee, van and trailer parking.

LDK plans to reposition the property as a Class A distribution center. The site also includes 16 acres of undeveloped land that can accommodate an additional 250,000 square feet of industrial space. The buyer plans to proceed with entitling the parcel for an industrial development with a planned construction start in 2021.

Devin Ogden and Michael McKnight of Colliers International represented the buyer, while Gavin Phillips of TOK Commercial represented the seller in the deal.