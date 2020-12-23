LDK Ventures, PCCP Divest of 843,248 SF NorthBay Logistics Center in Vacaville, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Serena & Lilly and Wineshipping occupy NorthBay Logistics Center, an 843,248 square feet cross-docked facility in Vacaville, Calif.

VACAVILLE, CALIF. — LDK Ventures and PCCP have completed the disposition of NorthBay Logistics Center in Vacaville. DRA Advisors acquired the asset for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 68.8 acres at 700 Crocker Drive, the newly renovated distribution building features 843,248 square feet of cross-dock distribution space, including large concrete truck yards, 32- to 37-foot clear heights, enhanced office areas and gated, secure access.

Serena & Lilly occupies 433,950 square feet of the property, while Wineshipping occupies the remaining 404,950 square feet. A large e-commerce company leases a portion of the excess land for trailer storage.

Andrew Briner, Bret Hardy, Jim Linn, Kevin Shannon, Steven Golubchik of Newmark represented the sellers. Ramsey Daya, also of Newmark, procured financing for the buyer.