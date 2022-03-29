REBusinessOnline

LDK Ventures, PCCP Sells 617,760 SF Distribution Facility in San Francisco’s North Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

4800-Midway-Rd-Vacaville-CA

Located at 4800 Midway Road in Vacaville, Calif., the property features 617,760 square feet of Class A distribution/e-commerce space.

VACAVILLE, CALIF. — A joint venture between LDK Ventures and PCCP has completed the disposition of a Class A distribution/e-commerce facility, located at 4800 Midway Road in Vacaville. A global real estate investment manager acquired the single-tenant asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2021 on 35.7 acres, the 617,760-square-foot property features 40-foot clear heights, 54-foot by 50-foot column spacing, cross-dock loading with 130-foot truck courts, LED lighting and ESFR fire suppression. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied by a global Fortune 10 e-commere company.

Steve Hermann, Seth Siegel, Ryan Venezia, Rick Ryan and Kevin Flemming of Cushman & Wakefield’s Northern California Capital Markets Group represented the seller in the deal. Brooks Pedder, John McManus and Tony Binswanger of Cushman & Wakefield provided market advisory.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Apr
7
Webinar: O Canada – Canadian Student Housing Investment and Development
Apr
13
InterFace I-85 Industrial Corridor 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Carolinas Multifamily 2022
Apr
14
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate Carolinas
May
4
InterFace Student Housing 2022
Jun
2
InterFace Active Adult 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  