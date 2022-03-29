LDK Ventures, PCCP Sells 617,760 SF Distribution Facility in San Francisco’s North Bay Area
VACAVILLE, CALIF. — A joint venture between LDK Ventures and PCCP has completed the disposition of a Class A distribution/e-commerce facility, located at 4800 Midway Road in Vacaville. A global real estate investment manager acquired the single-tenant asset for an undisclosed price.
Built in 2021 on 35.7 acres, the 617,760-square-foot property features 40-foot clear heights, 54-foot by 50-foot column spacing, cross-dock loading with 130-foot truck courts, LED lighting and ESFR fire suppression. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied by a global Fortune 10 e-commere company.
Steve Hermann, Seth Siegel, Ryan Venezia, Rick Ryan and Kevin Flemming of Cushman & Wakefield’s Northern California Capital Markets Group represented the seller in the deal. Brooks Pedder, John McManus and Tony Binswanger of Cushman & Wakefield provided market advisory.