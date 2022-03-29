LDK Ventures, PCCP Sells 617,760 SF Distribution Facility in San Francisco’s North Bay Area

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located at 4800 Midway Road in Vacaville, Calif., the property features 617,760 square feet of Class A distribution/e-commerce space.

VACAVILLE, CALIF. — A joint venture between LDK Ventures and PCCP has completed the disposition of a Class A distribution/e-commerce facility, located at 4800 Midway Road in Vacaville. A global real estate investment manager acquired the single-tenant asset for an undisclosed price.

Built in 2021 on 35.7 acres, the 617,760-square-foot property features 40-foot clear heights, 54-foot by 50-foot column spacing, cross-dock loading with 130-foot truck courts, LED lighting and ESFR fire suppression. At the time of sale, the property was 100 percent occupied by a global Fortune 10 e-commere company.

Steve Hermann, Seth Siegel, Ryan Venezia, Rick Ryan and Kevin Flemming of Cushman & Wakefield’s Northern California Capital Markets Group represented the seller in the deal. Brooks Pedder, John McManus and Tony Binswanger of Cushman & Wakefield provided market advisory.