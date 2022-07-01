LDK Ventures Sells 340,000 SF Warehouse in Sacramento for $42.8M

Located at 8301 Belvedere Ave. in Sacramento, Calif., the warehouse features 340,000 square feet of industrial space.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — LDK Ventures has completed the disposition of a warehouse building in Sacramento to Belvedere Logistics CA Property Owners for $42.8 million. Located at 8301 Belvedere Ave., the property features 340,000 square feet of industrial space.

LDK Ventures originally acquired the asset in 2015 from a family trust. After purchase, LDK renewed both existing tenant leases and made building and site improvements, which included expansion of the interior, infill of existing rail tracks to create more usable floor space, and asphalt improvements to the site and parking areas.

Rebecca Perlmutter, Darla Longo, Barbara Perrier, Brett Hartzell, Joe Cesta, Eric Cox, Michael Longo, Paige Morgan, Michael Luca and Ryan DeAngelis of CBRE represented LDK Ventures in the transaction.