LDK Ventures, USA Properties Fund Breaks Ground on 345-Unit Multifamily Project at Sacramento’s Railyards

The A.J. will bring 345 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts and 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space to the Railyards in downtown Sacramento.

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — LDK Ventures and USA Properties Fund has closed on the financing and acquisition of a development site for The A.J., a multifamily property located in the Railyards mixed-use development in Sacramento.

Situated on 2.9 acres at the southwest corner of Sixth Street and Railyards Boulevard, The A.J. will feature 345 apartments in a mix of studio, one- and two-bedroom layouts, with 69 of the units designated as affordable. The community will also include 5,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space, a fitness center, pool and spa, dog wash, and rooftop sky lounge with outdoor grills and fire tables.

The A.J. is the first project at the Railyards, a 244-acre urban infill development in downtown Sacramento. Completion of the multifamily property is slated for winter 2022.

The A.J. is named in honor of A.J. Stevens, who was deemed father of innovation at the Sacramento Railyards in the late 1800s. LDK Ventures is the managing member of Downtown Railyard Venture. The City of Sacramento, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, and Sacramento Housing and Redevelopment Agency provided assistance to structure the financing for the $130 million residential project. Citi Bank Community Capital provided financing for the development.

