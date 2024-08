RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Le Investment Group has arranged the sale of an industrial portfolio in Riverside, located in the Inland Empire region. The asset traded for $36.6 million, or $179.27 per square foot.

Located at 1660-1880 Iowa Ave., the multi-building portfolio offers 203,939 square feet of industrial space.

Le Investment Group represented the undisclosed seller in the deal. The name of the buyer was also not released.