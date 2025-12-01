Monday, December 1, 2025
Learning Hills Daycare Purchases Land to Open New Facility in Volo, Illinois

by Kristin Harlow

VOLO, ILL. — The Learning Hills Daycare has purchased a 3.1-acre site at 27065 Route 120 in Volo, a far north suburb of Chicago. Rick Scardino of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, which is a privately owned and operated childcare and learning center. Learning Hills plans to build a new daycare that is slated to open in fall 2026. The company currently operates locations in Crystal Lake, Lake in the Hills and South Elgin. Joe Heffernan of KW Commercial represented the seller, The Ellis Farm Partnership.

