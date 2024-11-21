Lebco Industries Signs 80,260 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

HOUSTON — Lebco Industries has signed an 80,260-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The furniture manufacturer is taking space at 6913 Guhn Road, a single-tenant building that features 32-foot clear heights, 18 dock-high doors, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 61 cars and 32 trailers. Jeremy Lumbreras and William Carpenter of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust, in the lease negotiations. David Buescher and Geoff Perrott of JLL represented the tenant.