Thursday, November 21, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
IndustrialLeasing ActivityTexas

Lebco Industries Signs 80,260 SF Industrial Lease in Northwest Houston

by Taylor Williams

HOUSTON — Lebco Industries has signed an 80,260-square-foot industrial lease in northwest Houston. The furniture manufacturer is taking space at 6913 Guhn Road, a single-tenant building that features 32-foot clear heights, 18 dock-high doors, 185-foot truck court depths and parking for 61 cars and 32 trailers. Jeremy Lumbreras and William Carpenter of Stream Realty Partners represented the landlord, Chicago-based First Industrial Realty Trust, in the lease negotiations. David Buescher and Geoff Perrott of JLL represented the tenant.

You may also like

Columnar Begins Construction on 965-Acre Double Branch Mixed-Use...

City of Peoria Acquires 81,060 SF Industrial Facility...

Ryan Cos. Completes 23-Story Office Project at Legacy...

Gallant Builders Underway on Renovation of 564,291 SF...

NRP Group Delivers 330-Unit Affordable Housing Community in...

Peak Construction to Build 747,000 SF Warehouse for...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 13,265 SF...

Three New Retail Tenants to Open at Sakura...

Newmark Negotiates 34,493 SF Lease at Industrial Flex...