Lebolo Construction Management to Open New Office in Orlando

ORLANDO, FLA. — Lebolo Construction Management Inc. will open a new branch office in Orlando. The company will focus on the retail, office, educational, industrial, medical and hospitability sectors. Lebolo Construction has worked with private clients such as Wells Fargo and Divine Savior Academy, as well as public clients such as Palm Beach International Airport and Palm Beach State College. Boynton Beach, Fla.-based Lebolo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. This is Lebolo’s third office overall, having opened its first branch location in Tampa in 2011.