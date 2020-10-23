REBusinessOnline

Lebolo Construction Management to Open New Office in Orlando

Posted on by in Company News, Florida, Southeast

ORLANDO, FLA. — Lebolo Construction Management Inc. will open a new branch office in Orlando. The company will focus on the retail, office, educational, industrial, medical and hospitability sectors. Lebolo Construction has worked with private clients such as Wells Fargo and Divine Savior Academy, as well as public clients such as Palm Beach International Airport and Palm Beach State College. Boynton Beach, Fla.-based Lebolo is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. This is Lebolo’s third office overall, having opened its first branch location in Tampa in 2011.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
RED Mortgage Capital
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
27
Webinar: Los Angeles Industrial Outlook — How has the Pandemic Changed the Industrial Sector in Southern California?
Nov
12
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in the Southeast?
Nov
18
InterFace Multifamily Texas


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  