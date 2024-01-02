Tuesday, January 2, 2024
IndustrialLeasing ActivityNortheastPennsylvania

Lecangs Signs 504,000 SF Industrial Lease in Whitehall, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

WHITEHALL, PA. — Lecangs, a third-party logistics company and subsidiary of Loctek, has signed a 504,000-square-foot industrial lease at 3585 Church St. in the Eastern Pennsylvania community of Whitehall. According to LoopNet Inc., the single-tenant property was built in 2001. Del Markward and Mike Capobianco of locally based brokerage firm Markward Group represented Lecangs in the lease negotiations. JLL represented the undisclosed landlord. Jeff Collins of Commercial Florida Realty Inc. also assisted in closing the deal.

