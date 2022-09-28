LeCesse Development Breaks Ground on 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Malta, New York

GrandeVille at Malta in Upstate New York is scheduled for a fall 2023 completion.

MALTA, N.Y. — Florida-based LeCesse Development Corp. has broken ground on GrandeVille at Malta, a 189-unit multifamily project that will be located north of Albany in Upstate New York. The project represents Phase II of a larger development, the initial phase of which comprised 292 units. Phase II residences will be spread across three buildings and will come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Units will be furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Communal amenities will include an indoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center, game room, business lounge and a spa. Completion is scheduled for next fall. Other project partners include James Fahy Design Associates, general contractor Platinum-LeChase, Lansing Engineering and Five Star Bank.