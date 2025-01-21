Tuesday, January 21, 2025
Broad Oak Oviedo will feature a mix of four-story, elevator-serviced buildings and carriage house buildings that also feature garages.
LeCesse Development, Broad Oak to Develop 252-Unit Apartment Community in Oviedo, Florida

by John Nelson

OVIEDO, FLA. — A partnership between LeCesse Development and Broad Oak Development plans to soon break ground on Broad Oak Oviedo, a 252-unit apartment development in the Central Florida city of Oviedo. The property will feature a mix of four-story, elevator-serviced buildings and carriage house buildings that also feature garages. Amenities will include a fitness center, game room, valet trash service, coworking space, golf simulator, infinity edge pool, dog park, recreational trail and an outdoor summer kitchen.

The development will be situated near Oviedo Mall, Oviedo on the Park, the Cross Seminole Trail and FBC Mortgage Stadium, among other attractions. LeCesse and Broad Oak plan to deliver the community in summer 2026.

The project team includes Slocum Platts Architects, Kimley-Horn, Dix.Hite+Partners, Beasley & Henley and Walker & Co. Synovus Bank is providing debt construction financing, and Marble Capital is investing preferred equity into the development.

