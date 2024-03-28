LeCesse Development Completes 189-Unit Multifamily Project in Malta, New York

MALTA, N.Y. — Florida-based LeCesse Development Corp. has completed GrandeVille at Malta, a 189-unit multifamily project in Upstate New York. The project represents Phase II of a larger development, the initial phase of which comprised 292 units. Phase II residences are spread across three buildings and come in one-, two- and three-bedroom formats. Units are furnished with stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, walk-in closets and individual washers and dryers. Amenities include an indoor pool, clubhouse, fitness center, game room, business lounge and a spa. Project partners included James Fahy Design Associates, general contractor Platinum-LeChase, Lansing Engineering and Five Star Bank. Rents start at about $1,700 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.