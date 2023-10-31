Tuesday, October 31, 2023
Avila_Oviedo-Fla
LeCesse Development Corp. completed the construction of Avila in June 2022.
AcquisitionsFloridaMultifamilySoutheast

LeCesse Sells 269-Unit Avila Apartment Community in Oviedo, Florida

by Hayden Spiess

OVIEDO, FLA. — LeCesse Development Corp. has sold Avila, a 269-unit apartment community located in Oviedo, about 18 miles northeast of Orlando. LeCesse completed construction on the property — which features one-, two- and three-bedroom units across three buildings — in June 2022.

Humphreys & Partners Architects was the project architect, and Roger B. Kennedy Construction served as the general contractor. Florida Engineering Group was the civil engineer. Wells Fargo and Federal Capital Partners provided financing.

Amenities at the community include a clubhouse, dog park, car wash, grilling stations, a putting green, fire pits and electric car charging stations. GAIA Real Estate acquired the property for an undisclosed price. Scott Ramey, Brad Downing and Paul Grant of Newmark represented the buyer in the transaction. 

