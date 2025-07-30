Wednesday, July 30, 2025
Towne Storage Colt Plaza in West Valley City, Utah, offers 467 self-storage units.
LeClaire-Schlosser Group Brokers Sale of 467-Unit Self-Storage Facility in West Valley City, Utah

by Amy Works

WEST VALLEY CITY, UTAH — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Towne Storage Colt Plaza, a 60,325-square-foot self-storage facility in West Valley City. A joint venture between Towne Storage and a local development company sold the asset to UTEX Storage Partners for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 2.6 acres, the 467-unit facility consists of five single-story buildings and one two-story building with 125 drive-up units. Towne Storage Colt Plaza amenities include a gated entry with a digital keypad, an onsite management office in front of the entrance gate, 24/7 video surveillance throughout the facility, asphalt driveways and units with roll-up doors.

Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

