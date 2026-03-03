Tuesday, March 3, 2026
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Extra-Space-Storage-Hurricane-UT
Extra Space Storage in Hurricane, Utah, features 589 self-storage units.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSelf-StorageUtahWestern

LeClaire-Schlosser Group Brokers Sale of 63,345 SF Self-Storage Facility in Hurricane, Utah

by Amy Works

HURRICANE, UTAH — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of a self-storage facility in Hurricane. A Utah-based family office acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Jordan Farrer and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap’s LeClaire-Schlosser Group represented the seller, a local self-storage owner and developer, in the sale.

Managed by Extra Space Storage, the 63,345-square-foot facility features 589 units. Situated on 3.2 acres, the asset was initially constructed in 2007 and underwent a full renovation in 2024 concluding with the opening of a Phase II in 2025. The property features 12 single-story self-storage buildings with 328 drive-up units, a gated entry with digital keypad, a separate onsite management office in front of the entrance gate, 24/7 video surveillance, asphalt driveways and units with roll-up doors.

You may also like

United Properties Breaks Ground on 154-Unit Active Adult...

St. Regis Properties Sells Idora Apartments in Oakland,...

Colliers Arranges $10.2M Sale of Wright Group Building...

TCC Leases Phase I, Plans Phase II of...

SparrowHawk Acquires 764,735 SF Warehouse in Edgerton, Kansas

Landmark Properties Buys 732-Bed Student Housing Property in...

Asana Partners Acquires 197,105 SF Shopping Center in...

EBS Realty Breaks Ground on 1.3 MSF Apex...

Warren Resort Hotels Buys Franciscan Inn & Suites...