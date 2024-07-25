LeClaire-Schlosser Group Brokers Sale of 668-Unit Astrozon Self Storage in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Astrozon Self Storage, a self-storage facility in Colorado Springs. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Located at 3710 Astrozon Blvd., the 53,200-square-foot facility features 668 single-story, drive-up access units.

Charles LeClaire and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office represented the seller, a local limited liability company, and secured the buyer, a New York-based, privately held real estate investment company, in the deal.