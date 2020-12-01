REBusinessOnline

LeClaire-Schlosser Group Brokers Sale of Climate-Controlled Storage Facility in Albuquerque

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Mexico, Self-Storage, Western

ALBUQUERQUE — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Storage Bank, a self-storage facility located on San Pedro Boulevard in Albuquerque. A local limited liability company sold the asset to a national self-storage operator for an undisclosed price.

The two-story, climate-controlled facility features a 24-hour surveillance system monitoring all entrances, two loading areas at the rear of the property, a commercial lift to access the second floor and an on-site manager’s apartment. Additionally, the asset features a ground-level retail space that a packing and shipping business occupies.

Thomas Parsons, Adam Schlosser and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller in the deal.

