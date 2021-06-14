REBusinessOnline

LeClaire-Schlosser Group Brokers Sale of Dona Ana Storage Facility in Las Cruces, New Mexico

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, New Mexico, Self-Storage, Western

LAS CRUCES, N.M. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of Dona Ana Storage, a self-storage property in Las Cruces. Haggar Group acquired the asset. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The buyer has rebranded the facility as StorWise Self Storage. The property features 273 non-climate-controlled units with tilt-up concrete exterior walls, metal Kynar-coated roofs, concrete drive aisles, LED lighting, security cameras, an on-site management apartment, leasing office and keypad controlled gate.

Thomas Parsons and Adam Schlosser of Marcus & Millichap’s Denver office, along with Matthew Reeves of the firm’s Albuquerque office, represented the seller in the deal.

