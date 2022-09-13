REBusinessOnline

LeClaire-Schlosser Group Negotiates Sale of VIP Self Storage in El Cajon, California

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Self-Storage, Western

VIP-Self-Storage-El-Cajon-CA

VIP Self Storage in El Cajon, Calif., features 376 self-storage units.

EL CAJON, CALIF. — The LeClaire-Schlosser Group of Marcus & Millichap has arranged the sale of VIP Self Storage in El Cajon. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Totaling 23,620 square feet, VIP Self Storage offers 376 non-climate-controlled units. Keith Phillips and Charles LeClaire of Marcus & Millichap represented the seller, a California-based partnership that has owned the asset for more than 25 years. The buyer is a real estate investment firm that operates nationwide.

