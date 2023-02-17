REBusinessOnline

Ledo Capital Group Receives $13.4M Refinancing for District Moreno Valley Shopping Center in California

Posted on by in California, Loans, Retail, Western

Sprouts Farmers Market is the anchor tenant at District Moreno Valley, a 52,0810-square-foot retail center in Moreno Valley, Calif.

MORENO VALLEY, CALIF. — Ledo Capital Group has received $13.4 million in refinancing for District Moreno Valley, a shopping center in Moreno Valley.

Completed in 2022, District Moreno Valley features 52,081 square feet of retail space. Current tenants include Sprouts Farmers Market, KFC, The Joint Chiropractic, WSS and Starbucks Coffee.

Matt Stewart, Chris Jaff and Daniel Skerrett of JLL Capital Markets Debt Advisory secured the financing through Manufacturers Banks for the borrower.





