San Marcos Business Park is accessible from the I-35 frontage road between Yarrington Road and River Ridge Parkway.
Ledo Capital, St. Clair Commercial to Develop 663,460 SF Industrial Project in San Marcos, Texas

by Taylor Williams

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS — A partnership between two California-based developers, Ledo Capital Group and St. Clair Commercial Real Estate, will develop a 663,460-square-foot industrial project in the Central Texas city of San Marcos. San Marcos Business Park will consist of three buildings ranging in size from 84,000 to 375,000 square feet that will be situated on a 45.7-acre site within the Whisper South master-planned development. All buildings will have rear-load configurations, 32- to 36-fooot clear heights and ESFR sprinkler systems. The site also includes additional space for outdoor storage or trailer parking. Dallas-based ARCO/Murray is handing design and construction of the project, with Kimley-Horn serving as the civil engineer. Stream Realty Partners will market the property for lease. Construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter.

