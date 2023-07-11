Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Lee & Associates Arranges 10-Year Lease at Airway Office Park in Long Beach, California

by Jeff Shaw

LONG BEACH, CALIF.  — Lee & Associates has successfully finalized a 10-year lease for a 10,812-square-foot creative office space at Airway Office Park in Long Beach. 

The tenant, Swing Set Productions, a creative production studio serving top brands, will relocate from Huntington Beach to this new studio. 

The Airway Office Park, developed by Urbana Real Estate Development, offers more than 60,000 square feet of office space and amenities. The project is currently under construction and scheduled for completion late this month. 

Jeff Coburn and Shaun McCullough of Lee & Associates Los Angeles – Long Beach represented the landlord, Airway Office Park LLC.   Michael Shuken of Savills represented the tenant. The value of the lease is about $5 million.

