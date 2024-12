AUSTELL, GA. — Lee & Associates has arranged a 103,776-square-foot industrial lease at 7815 Third Flag Parkway in Austell, a suburb in Atlanta’s I-20 West submarket. Earnest Machine Products, an industrial fastener distributor based in Cleveland, signed the lease with the landlord, Link Logistics, an industrial real estate owner founded by Blackstone in 2019. Mike Sutter and Rick Tumlin of Lee & Associates’ Atlanta office negotiated the lease deal.