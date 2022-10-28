Lee & Associates Arranges $11M Sale of Industrial Building in Poway, California
POWAY, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of an industrial property located at 13535 Danielson St. in Poway. The freestanding building traded for $11 million in an off-market transaction.
The single-tenant, 30,667-square-foot building is fully temperature controlled and offers two dock-high doors, one grade-level door and 26-foot clear heights.
Rusty Williams, Chris Roth and Jake Rubendall of Lee & Associates North San Diego County represented the undisclosed seller, while Ryan Earnhart of Lee & Associates Ontario represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.
