Lee & Associates Arranges $11M Sale of Industrial Building in Poway, California

13535-Danielson-St-Poway-CA

Located at 13535 Danielson St. in Poway, Calif., the freestanding building features 30,667 square feet of single-tenant industrial space.

POWAY, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of an industrial property located at 13535 Danielson St. in Poway. The freestanding building traded for $11 million in an off-market transaction.

The single-tenant, 30,667-square-foot building is fully temperature controlled and offers two dock-high doors, one grade-level door and 26-foot clear heights.

Rusty Williams, Chris Roth and Jake Rubendall of Lee & Associates North San Diego County represented the undisclosed seller, while Ryan Earnhart of Lee & Associates Ontario represented the undisclosed buyer in the deal.

