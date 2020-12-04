Lee & Associates Arranges $12.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Orange, New Jersey

ORANGE, N.J. — Lee & Associates has arranged a $12.5 million construction loan for The Legacy, a 51-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Newark suburb of Orange. The property will offer one- and two-bedroom units and a fitness center and rooftop deck. Gary Sopko and Jerry Joseph of Lee & Associates arranged the loan on behalf of the private developer, former NFL player Kimble Wright. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and to be complete in spring 2022. Parkview Financial provided the loan.