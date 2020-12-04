REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Arranges $12.5M Construction Loan for Multifamily Project in Orange, New Jersey

Posted on by in Development, Loans, Multifamily, New Jersey, Northeast

ORANGE, N.J. — Lee & Associates has arranged a $12.5 million construction loan for The Legacy, a 51-unit multifamily project that will be located in the Newark suburb of Orange. The property will offer one- and two-bedroom units and a fitness center and rooftop deck. Gary Sopko and Jerry Joseph of Lee & Associates arranged the loan on behalf of the private developer, former NFL player Kimble Wright. Construction is scheduled to begin this month and to be complete in spring 2022. Parkview Financial provided the loan.

 

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Related News

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Dec
3
InterFace Net Lease 2020
Dec
7
Webinar: What will Salt Lake City Multifamily Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
8
InterFace Seniors Housing Investment, Development & Operations 2020
Dec
10
Webinar: The Future of Seniors Housing — The 2021 Outlook from a Capital Markets Perspective
Dec
14
Webinar: New Mexico Retail Outlook — What will New Mexico Retail Activity Look Like in 2021?
Dec
15
Webinar: What is the Outlook for the Affordable Housing Sector in Texas?


Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  