Lee & Associates Arranges $122M Sale of Apartment Property in Atlanta’s Upper Westside

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

ATLANTA — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of Novel Upper Westside, a 345-unit apartment community in Atlanta that was renamed as Luna Upper Westside. Equity Residential, a Chicago-based multifamily investment firm, purchased the property for $122 million. Crescent Communities was the property’s developer. Allen Eager of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the sale.

Located at 2265 Marietta Blvd., Luna Upper Westside offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The units feature stainless steel appliances, glass mosaic backsplashes, wood-style flooring, double vanity sinks in select units, in-unit washers and dryers and walk-in closets.

Community amenities include a fitness center, yoga and spin room, coworking spaces, dog park, bike storage, pool with cabanas, grilling stations, clubroom, community beer taps and a sky lounge. The property is part of a redevelopment at Moore’s Mill and Marietta Boulevard that includes a 45,000-square-foot Publix grocery store.