Lee & Associates Arranges $122M Sale of Apartment Property in Atlanta’s Upper Westside

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Novel Upper Westside

Located at 2265 Marietta Blvd., Luna Upper Westside offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts.

ATLANTA — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of Novel Upper Westside, a 345-unit apartment community in Atlanta that was renamed as Luna Upper Westside. Equity Residential, a Chicago-based multifamily investment firm, purchased the property for $122 million. Crescent Communities was the property’s developer. Allen Eager of Lee & Associates represented the buyer in the sale.

Located at 2265 Marietta Blvd., Luna Upper Westside offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom layouts. The units feature stainless steel appliances, glass mosaic backsplashes, wood-style flooring, double vanity sinks in select units, in-unit washers and dryers and walk-in closets.

Community amenities include a fitness center, yoga and spin room, coworking spaces, dog park, bike storage, pool with cabanas, grilling stations, clubroom, community beer taps and a sky lounge. The property is part of a redevelopment at Moore’s Mill and Marietta Boulevard that includes a 45,000-square-foot Publix grocery store.

