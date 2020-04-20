REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Arranges $2.3M Sale of Industrial Building in Metro Miami

OPA-LOCKA, FLA. — Lee & Associates has arranged the $2.3 million sale of a 32,897-square-foot industrial and office building in Opa-Locka. The property is situated at 4600 NW 128th St., two miles from the 850,000-square-foot Amazon Mega Distribution Center and nine miles north of Miami International Airport. The building comprises 22,620 square feet of warehouse space and 10,277 square feet of office space and the option to build out an additional 3,462 square feet of office space. The facility offers front and rear loading, six dock height doors, one drive-in door, a truck court, 21-foot clear ceiling heights and two freight elevators. The buyer, Blue Ring Plastics LLC, plans to expand its avionics operations at the site. Avionics is the electronic systems used on aircraft, artificial satellites and spacecraft. Matthew Rotolante and Conner Milford of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Brain Power Investments LLC, and the buyer in the transaction.

