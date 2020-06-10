Lee & Associates Arranges $2.8M Sale of Industrial Building in Metro San Diego

The 19,525-square-foot industrial property at 124 S. Market Place in Escondido, Calif., features four suites occupied by three tenants.

ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Lee & Associates – North San Diego County has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 124 S. Market Place in Escondido. PGP Beach Colony acquired the property from Morris Alkin Revocable Trust for $2.8 million.

The 19,525-square-foot industrial building features four suites leased to three tenants. Daniel Knoke and Peter Merz of Lee & Associates represented the buyer and seller in the deal.