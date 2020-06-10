Lee & Associates Arranges $2.8M Sale of Industrial Building in Metro San Diego
ESCONDIDO, CALIF. — Lee & Associates – North San Diego County has arranged the sale of an industrial property located at 124 S. Market Place in Escondido. PGP Beach Colony acquired the property from Morris Alkin Revocable Trust for $2.8 million.
The 19,525-square-foot industrial building features four suites leased to three tenants. Daniel Knoke and Peter Merz of Lee & Associates represented the buyer and seller in the deal.
Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.