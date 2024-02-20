Lee & Associates Arranges 255,000 SF Industrial Sublease in South Brunswick, New Jersey

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Lee & Associates has arranged a 255,000-square-foot industrial sublease in South Brunswick, about 50 miles south of New York City. According to LoopNet Inc., the 610,949-square-foot property at 301-321 Herrod Blvd. was built on 39.5 acres in 1998 and features a clear height of 27 feet and 119 parking spaces. Drew Maffey, Will Ziegler and Matt Esposito of Lee & Associates represented the subtenant, an undisclosed storage company, in the lease negotiations. Dave Saltzman, also with Lee & Associates, represented the sublandlord, which also requested anonymity.