The industrial development at 301-321 Herrod Blvd. in South Brunswick, New Jersey, totals 610,949 square feet. The property was built in 1998.
Lee & Associates Arranges 255,000 SF Industrial Sublease in South Brunswick, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

SOUTH BRUNSWICK, N.J. — Lee & Associates has arranged a 255,000-square-foot industrial sublease in South Brunswick, about 50 miles south of New York City. According to LoopNet Inc., the 610,949-square-foot property at 301-321 Herrod Blvd. was built on 39.5 acres in 1998 and features a clear height of 27 feet and 119 parking spaces. Drew Maffey, Will Ziegler and Matt Esposito of Lee & Associates represented the subtenant, an undisclosed storage company, in the lease negotiations. Dave Saltzman, also with Lee & Associates, represented the sublandlord, which also requested anonymity.

