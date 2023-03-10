REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Arranges 27,450 SF Industrial Lease in Tampa

Posted on by in Development, Florida, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

Plan IT Packaging signed a five-year lease for the 27,450-square-foot warehouse in Tampa, Fla.

TAMPA, FLA. — Lee & Associates South Florida has arranged a 27,450-square-foot industrial lease at a build-to-suit warehouse currently underway in Tampa. Plan IT Packaging, a Canadian packaging solutions company, will occupy the building, which is located at 4525 Oak Fair Blvd. Michael Avendano of Lee & Associates negotiated the five-year lease on behalf of the tenant. Cancician Group Inc. is the landlord. Construction of the warehouse — which will feature dock-height loading doors, heavy power and office space — is expected to be complete in March 2024.





