Lee & Associates Arranges $3.2M Sale of Warehouse in Santa Fe Springs, California

by Amy Works

SANTA FE SPRINGS, CALIF. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a warehouse and industrial building at 8528 Dice Road in Santa Fe Springs. J.O.R. Real Estate LLC sold the asset to Van Stone Conveyor for $3.2 million. The 12,591-square-foot property features 1,500 square feet of office space, a 2/1,000 parking ratio, 16-foot clearance height and 800 amps of power, as well as a secured yard. Additionally, the asset was sold with a tenant in place under a lease through Oct. 31, 2025. Phillip DeRousse of Lee & Associates – Orange handled the transaction.

