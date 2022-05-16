Lee & Associates Arranges $4.5M Sale of Industrial Building in Wheeling, Illinois

WHEELING, ILL. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a 119,115-square-foot industrial building in the Chicago suburb of Wheeling for $4.5 million. The property sits on 6.5 acres at 742 Glenn Ave. Tom Boyle of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, JV Global Services. David Haigh of NAI Hiffman and Tak O’Haru of White Cube LLC represented the seller, Tomoegawa, which maintains its U.S. headquarters in Wheeling and manufactures toner products.