REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Arranges 589,680 SF Industrial Lease in Braselton, Georgia

Posted on by in Georgia, Industrial, Leasing Activity, Southeast

BRASELTON, GA. — Lee & Associates’ Atlanta office has arranged a 589,680-square-foot industrial lease at Park 85 Business Park in Braselton. Billy Snowden, Rick Tumlin and Mike Sutter of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, California-based Comptree Inc., in the lease transaction. Bob Currie, Brad Pope and Reed Davis of JLL represented the landlord, Los Angeles-based CBRE Global Investors.

The newly built facility is located at 1380 Jesse Cronic Road in Atlanta’s I-85 Northeast submarket. This is the third Atlanta facility for Comptree, which specializes in the acquisition and distribution of furniture, outdoor accessories and printer media. The company supports e-commerce via websites Meritline and ABCink.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
Lee & Associates
Lument
Walker & Dunlop

Read the Digital Editions

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Ancillary Retail

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  