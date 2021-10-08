Lee & Associates Arranges $58M Sale of Holly Hall Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

GDF Properties acquired the 569-unit Holly Hall Apartments in Houston for $58 million, or roughly $102,000 per door.

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has arranged the $58 million sale of Holly Hall Apartments, a 569-unit multifamily community in Houston. The sales price equates to roughly $102,000 per unit. The property is located on an 18.5-acre site near NRG Stadium and Texas Medical Center. Units range in size from 598 to 1,354 square feet and are furnished with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. The amenity package consists of a pool, fitness center, spa, picnic area, pet play area and a courtyard. Matthew Jacocks of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Miami-based GDF Properties, in the transaction. The seller was Harbert Management Corp FEICA/Holly Hall LLC. Seth Denison, also with Lee & Associates, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.