REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Arranges $58M Sale of Holly Hall Apartments in Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Multifamily, Texas

Holly-Hall-Apartments-Houston

GDF Properties acquired the 569-unit Holly Hall Apartments in Houston for $58 million, or roughly $102,000 per door.

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has arranged the $58 million sale of Holly Hall Apartments, a 569-unit multifamily community in Houston. The sales price equates to roughly $102,000 per unit. The property is located on an 18.5-acre site near NRG Stadium and Texas Medical Center. Units range in size from 598 to 1,354 square feet and are furnished with custom cabinetry, granite countertops and individual washers and dryers. The amenity package consists of a pool, fitness center, spa, picnic area, pet play area and a courtyard. Matthew Jacocks of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Miami-based GDF Properties, in the transaction. The seller was Harbert Management Corp FEICA/Holly Hall LLC. Seth Denison, also with Lee & Associates, arranged acquisition financing for the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
12
InterFace Las Vegas Industrial 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Retail 2021
Oct
14
InterFace Las Vegas Multifamily 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews