IRVING, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has arranged a 64,134-square-foot industrial lease expansion in Irving. According to LoopNet Inc., the building at 3250 Story Road W was originally built in 1997 and totals 96,200 square feet. Nathan Denton of Lee & Associates represented the tenant, Reliant Air Conditioning, in the lease negotiations. Steve Trese and Wilson Brown of CBRE represented the Landlord, Prologis.