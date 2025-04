DOUGLASVILLE, GA. — Lee & Associates has arranged an 88,300-square-foot industrial lease at 9850 Commerce Way in Douglasville, roughly 22 miles west of Atlanta. Joseph Mullican and Lee Steed of Lee & Associates’ Atlanta office represented the tenant, Peco Fasteners, a distributor of industrial fasteners and electrical products, in the lease negotiations.

The landlord was Ridgeland, Miss.-based EastGroup Properties and the deal totaled $10.7 million, according to Lee & Associates.