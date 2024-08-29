Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 101,577 SF Industrial Building in Itasca, Illinois

ITASCA, ILL. — Lee & Associates of Illinois has arranged the sale of a 101,577-square-foot industrial building located at 701 Rohlwing Road in Itasca. The sales price was undisclosed, but the transaction marks the largest user sale in the O’Hare submarket this year by both sales price and square feet, according to Lee & Associates. Jeffrey Janda and Jeff Galante of Lee & Associates represented the seller, a private owner. Chris Nelson and Calvin Gunn of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, TR Property Management.