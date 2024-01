DALLAS — Lee & Associates has brokered the sale of a 148,538-square-foot industrial building in southwest Dallas. The building at 5050 Investment Drive was originally constructed in 1978 and features 21- to 24-foot clear heights. Colton Rhodes and Stephen Williamson of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Boston-based Longpoint Realty Partners, in the transaction. The seller was an entity doing business as IMCD US. The sales price was not disclosed.