Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 16,390 SF Industrial Asset in Dallas

DALLAS — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a 16,390-square-foot industrial asset located at 4225 Scottsdale Drive in Dallas. Taylor Stell of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Heller Masonry Construction, in the transaction. The City of Dallas purchased the property for an undisclosed price.