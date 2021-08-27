Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 17,400 SF Industrial Building in Beloit, Wisconsin

BELOIT, WIS. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a 17,400-square-foot industrial building at 1531 E. Gale Drive in southern Wisconsin’s Beloit. The sales price was undisclosed. Blake George of Lee & Associates represented the seller, Frank Beer Distributors Inc. The buyer, Total Plumbing and Heating, plans to open a new facility to serve the Janesville and Beloit areas. The company provides plumbing, heating and air conditioning services.