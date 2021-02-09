Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 207,575 SF Industrial Building in Bartlett, Illinois

Constructed last year, the building is part of Brewster Creek Logistics Park.

BARTLETT, ILL. — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a newly constructed, 207,575-square-foot industrial building located at 1560 W. Stearns Road in Bartlett. The sales price was undisclosed. Situated in DuPage County’s Brewster Creek Logistics Park, the property features a clear height of 32 feet, 28 dock doors and parking for 246 cars. Mark Baumhart of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, Platinum Converting, a provider of finishing services to the print and graphic arts industry. Platinum plans to relocate from its Itasca facility this summer. Adam Marshall and Mark Deady of Newmark represented the seller, Logistics Property Co.