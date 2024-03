GARDEN GROVE, CALIF. — Lee & Associates Orange has arranged the sale of a freestanding industrial and warehouse property in the Orange County city of Garden Grove. The asset traded for $6.8 million.

Situated on 1.12 acres at 7571 Santa Rita Circle, the building features 26,000 square feet of industrial and warehouse space, as well as a large, fenced yard.

Jack Haley and Greg Diab of Lee & Associates’ Orange office represented the undisclosed buyer and undisclosed seller in the deal.