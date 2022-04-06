Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 31,217 SF Industrial Building in Irving

IRVING, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a 31,217-square-foot industrial building located at 3402 Century Circle in Irving. Alex Wilson and Nathan Denton of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, locally based investment and development firm CanTex Capital, in the transaction. Blue Fish Sushi DFW, which operates six Japanese restaurants across the metroplex, sold the property for an undisclosed price.