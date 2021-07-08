REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 320-Unit SkyHouse South Apartment Tower in Midtown Atlanta

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Georgia, Multifamily, Southeast

Skyhouse South

SkyHouse South is a 23-story high-rise apartment tower located at 100 6th St. in Atlanta.

ATLANTA — Lee & Associates arranged the sale of SkyHouse South, a 23-story high-rise apartment tower located at 100 6th St. in Atlanta. Allen Eager of Lee & Associates’ Atlanta office represented the buyer, Equity Residential, in the off-market transaction. Equity Residential purchased the property from a partnership between the developers, Novare Group and Batson-Cook Development Co. The sales price was not disclosed.

Skyhouse South features 320 studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Community amenities include a lounge on the 23rd floor, a rooftop pool and a 24-hour gym. The Midtown Atlanta property is located 0.5 miles away from the MARTA Midtown Transit Station and 13 miles away from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

