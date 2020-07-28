REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 35,154 SF Industrial Building in Mesquite, Texas

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Industrial, Texas

MESQUITE, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a 35,154-square-foot industrial building located at 2027 Presidential Row in the eastern Dallas suburb of Mesquite. An undisclosed owner-operator purchased the building, which was originally constructed in 1982. Taylor Stell and Brett Lewis of Lee & Associates brokered the deal.

