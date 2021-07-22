Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 458,810 SF Industrial Property in Wichita Falls, Texas
WICHITA FALLS, TEXAS — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of a 458,810-square-foot industrial property located on a 97.1-acre site in Wichita Falls, about 115 miles northwest of Fort Worth. According to LoopNet Inc., the property was built in 1978 and features 21- to 45-foot clear heights and 12 dock-high doors. Nathan Denton, Reid Bassinger and Trey Fricke of Lee & Associates represented the seller, an entity doing business as 8600 Central Venture, in the transaction. Michelle Hudson and Tom Hudson of Hudson Peters Commercial represented the buyer, Panda High Plains.
