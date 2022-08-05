REBusinessOnline

Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 80,000 SF Retail Property in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of an 80,000-square-foot retail property in West Houston that houses a car dealership. The 7.7-acre site at 6737 Southwest Freeway was originally built in 1965, according to LoopNet Inc. Nathan Denton, Justin Tunnel and Chase Cribbs of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, HGreg Investment of California, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, although LoopNet identified a listing price of roughly $19 million.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  