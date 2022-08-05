Lee & Associates Arranges Sale of 80,000 SF Retail Property in West Houston

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Retail, Texas

HOUSTON — Lee & Associates has arranged the sale of an 80,000-square-foot retail property in West Houston that houses a car dealership. The 7.7-acre site at 6737 Southwest Freeway was originally built in 1965, according to LoopNet Inc. Nathan Denton, Justin Tunnel and Chase Cribbs of Lee & Associates represented the buyer, HGreg Investment of California, in the transaction. The seller and sales price were not disclosed, although LoopNet identified a listing price of roughly $19 million.